From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 24, 1921: Catron County Will Soon Go On State Map
Senate Amends Out Name “Tom,” the House Concurs and Measure Goes to the Governor
Feb. 24, 1971: WASHINGTON — Dr. Harold Agnew, director of Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory, said Tuesday 157 LASL employes would be dismissed if President Nixon’s budget requests for 1972 are maintained.
Agnew appeared before a joint Congressional hearing Tuesday in Washington. The hearing was chaired by Sen. Clinton P. Anderson, D-N.M.
Agnew said that President Nixon’s budget for 1972 calls for a 45 per cent cut in LASL’s nuclear rocket program.
Feb. 24, 1996: Some people chuckled last year at reports about the naked man who chased and attacked Santa Fe women, but nobody laughed Friday when a state judge sentenced Kenny Romero to five years in prison.
Romero, who will turn 32 Sunday, said he felt remorse about the people he might have “offended with my behavior,” and said that since he started psychotherapy following his arrest last July he has learned that he had “used indecent exposure to temporarily alleviate my emotional pain.”
