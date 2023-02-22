Feb. 23, 1923: Washington, D.C., Feb. 23 — The Pueblo Indians, according to the proponents of the substitute Pueblo Indian land bill which is to be reported out of the senate committee today with the old title of the Bursum bill, will have a voice in the selection of the proposed Pueblo land board of three which is pass upon disputed claims. This member is to be appointed by the president, the other two being the secretary of the interior and the attorney general.
Feb. 23, 1948: Governor Mabry, a husky guy (he only recently stopped turning handsprings), was moving about today with his good-health fingers crossed. His 6-year-old grandson, Denny, the boy of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Eagan, came down with mumps while spending the weekend at the governor’s mansion. With all the politics in the air this would be an awful time for the governor to get the mumps.
Feb. 23, 1973: After a three-year battle, a bill to regulate subdivision growth in New Mexico’s vast undeveloped areas finally has passed one house of the Legislature.
The House, after a tedious three-hour debate Thursday, passed 53-15 a bill to give county commissions authority to regulate subdivisions.
The measure was drafted as a compromise by a governor’s task force made up of developers, environmentalists and legislators.
… The subdivision bill, sponsored by Rep. James Koch, D-Santa Fe, would provide elaborate procedures for counties to adopt and administer regulations for future developments. It also would require that state agencies be consulted concerning requirements for water, solid and liquid waste disposal, roads and terrain management.
Feb. 23, 1998: With spring more than a month away, Northern New Mexico already is on course for at least an average runoff this year, a spokesman for the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Albuquerque said.
Dan Murray, a water-supply specialist for the service, said snowpack readings vary between 90 percent, 95 percent and 120 percent along tributaries of the Rio Grande.