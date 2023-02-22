From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 23, 1923: Washington, D.C., Feb. 23 — The Pueblo Indians, according to the proponents of the substitute Pueblo Indian land bill which is to be reported out of the senate committee today with the old title of the Bursum bill, will have a voice in the selection of the proposed Pueblo land board of three which is pass upon disputed claims. This member is to be appointed by the president, the other two being the secretary of the interior and the attorney general.

Feb. 23, 1948: Governor Mabry, a husky guy (he only recently stopped turning handsprings), was moving about today with his good-health fingers crossed. His 6-year-old grandson, Denny, the boy of Mr. and Mrs. Philip Eagan, came down with mumps while spending the weekend at the governor’s mansion. With all the politics in the air this would be an awful time for the governor to get the mumps.