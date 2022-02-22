From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 23, 1922: There is a smell coming out of Mora county which indicates that something is rotten in Mora county.
Mora county for the first time in many years seems to be out of the hands of the Grand old Republican Guard which conducted Mora county for many long years without interference.
Feb. 23, 1972: The Mayor’s Task Force Utility Committee was told Tuesday that the City of Santa Fe may own water rights from the Santa Fe Canyon and wells which the Public Service Company delivers to water users.
Meanwhile, citizens and the Public Service Commission are hoping that Tuesday’s dirty water in some parts of Santa Fe is not a prelude to this summer’s water situation.
Raphael J. Moses, water attorney from Boulder, Colo., told the committee at a special meeting at City Hall:
“What I’m saying is I think the city owns the water rights.”
Feb. 23, 1997: Geri Galván’s daily commute between Española and Santa Fe takes a bit of faith.
The highway she drives each morning and afternoon — U.S. 84/285 — is listed by the federal government as among the 20 most dangerous roads in the nation.
Galván, a state employee who car pools with her husband, Dennis, and her sister, has had three accidents on the highway herself during 18 years of commuting.
