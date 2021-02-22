From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 23, 1921: Consolidation Plans For State Higher Schools Are Outlined By Prof. Bagley In Report To Commission
Feb. 23, 1946: The city council has authorized a call for bids for two-way radio sets for police cars, Mayor Lujan announced today.
The radio sets are to be placed in three cars. The mayor said they would enable the police to communicate from station to car, car to station and also between cars.
Feb. 23, 1971: Santa Fe County Manager Don Sandoval has considerable sympathy but no solutions for citizens called to District Court for jury duty who can’t find a place to park their cars.
Feb. 23, 1996: SRINAGAR, India — A U.S. congressman who has helped free American captives and political prisoners predicted Thursday that Kashmiri separatists will soon release four Western hostages.
“I believe it will happen sometimes in the spring,” said Bill Richardson, D-N.M. He did not elaborate beyond saying “I see some hopeful signs.”
