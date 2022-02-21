From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 22, 1922: Air Disaster’s Toll Is Thirty-Four Dead — Lieutenant Byron T. Burt Jr., one of the men who escaped injury in the Roma disaster, was the pilot of an army balloon in the International Balloon race of September 26, 1919, and fell into Lake Michigan and was rescued after being adrift nearly half a day, according to his grandmother, Mrs. R.G. Westlake, who resides here. He was in the world war and was in three derigibles which were shot down, escaping each time.
Feb. 22, 1947: Dr. John H. Sanford, 58, former mayor of Santa Rosa, who in 1929 was sentenced to die in the electric chair for the death of his first wife, died today of a heart attack.
Sanford, a local political leader, had practiced here since World War I. He was elected mayor twice.
The soft-spoken physician was acquitted in 1940 at his second trial for murder. He previously had been sentenced to die April 21, 1939, but execution was stayed by appeal of his conviction to the state supreme court.
Feb. 22,1972: Tesuque school patrons have formed an organization and retained an attorney, looking toward legal action against the Santa Fe Board of Education to halt the closing of the 134-student Tesuque Elementary School.
Feb. 22, 1997: A day after announcing sensational discoveries of a planned escape tunnel and a secret inmate kitchen at the Penitentiary of New Mexico, Gov. Gary Johnson and his administration spent Friday fending off accusations that their disclosures were wrong.
