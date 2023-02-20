Feb. 21, 1923: The legislatures of five great western states as large as all Europe are ratifying the Colorado river program.
Irrigation programs covering as large a territory as all France in acres are to be carried into operation.
Six million units of water power and irrigated homes for three million farmers are to be provided by this plan.
Water, light, heat, power, enormous production from the soil and countless industries are among direct results.
The nation’s wildest river is to be tamed utilized and harnessed and the greatest deserts reclaimed.
Feb. 21, 1948: Some people outside New Mexico are considerably more concerned over the Dixon school controversy than the people of the state, Governor Mabry asserted today. The statement came in an answer from the governor to a letter written him by the Rev. Roy D. Coulter, pastor of the Timber Ridge, Va., Christian church.
... He said:
“The Protestants and the Catholics have had no difficulty in getting along in New Mexico for many years. I am sure that the thinking people of our state resent the suggestion that a Catholic sister who has secured sufficient college credits and has passed the required examinations would be any more ineligible to teach in the public schools than any other religious denomination.”
Feb. 21, 1973: The Santa Fe Board of Education agreed last night to call a special meeting early next month to settle the fate of the Tesuque school.
“The public has spoken loud and clear,” board member Dr. Joe Hernandez said. “If our pride is so great that we don’t respond to that voice, we have no business being on this board.”
Hernandez said that Santa Fe Public Schools Superintendent Philip Bebo had recommended that the school be reopened in the Santa Fe system at a board luncheon two weeks earlier.
Feb. 21, 1998: A bill authorizing the sale of Cathedral Park and the adjacent state-owned buildings squeaked through in the final seconds of the legislative session Thursday.
The measure, sponsored by Sen. Roman Maes, D-Santa Fe, clears the way for city ownership of the park. But the buildings, on Palace Avenue and Paseo de Peralta, could be sold to private buyers.