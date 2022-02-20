From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 21, 1922: The Railroad Men All Say 1922 Will See a Huge Tourist Traffic Westbound. What Is Santa Fe Going to do About It?
Feb. 21, 1947: Rep. Jose P. Maes (D-Rio Arriba) is in St. Vincent hospital suffering from gastric ulcers. Announcing his illness to the house today, Speaker H. Vearle Payne thanked Tom Wilson of Albuquerque who was chosen as donor for a transfusion. The speaker said Maes’ condition was improved.
Feb. 21, 1972: Gov. Bruce King has on his desk name plate pictures of the saguaro cactus; is that the state flower? N.A. Santa Fe.
New Mexico’s State flower is the yucca plant. The saguaro is the state flower of our neighbor to the west, Arizona.
Feb. 21, 1997: The Johnson administration’s court declaration of emergency conditions and plans for an inmate riot at the Penitentiary of New Mexico set off a round of actions Thursday — while the governor and his aides insisted that the danger in state prisons is real.
“We have an emergency situation that needs addressing. Nobody wants to repeat the riot of 1980,” Gov. Gary Johnson said, referring to a riot at the penitentiary in which 33 inmates died.
