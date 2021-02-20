From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 21, 1921: New Mexico and Santa Fe need to act in the matter of the national Park-to-Park Highway and its millions of tourists — NOW!
Texas is sending armies of motorists to the great national scenic loop — and they’re going around New Mexico.
Feb. 21, 1946: Young Sings Spiritual as Jury Holds He Murdered Beautiful Eloise Kennedy
Feb. 21, 1971: A late-winter storm dumped as much as seven inches of snow on parts of New Mexico Saturday, bringing hazards to motorists and happiness to skiers.
The snow was heavy in the northwest and in most mountain areas, with rain in many other parts of the state.
Feb. 21, 1996: The University of California has failed to oversee Los Alamos National Laboratory adequately and should take steps to end its longtime management of the nuclear weapons facility, a UC faculty committee has concluded.
The University Committee on Research Policy also recommended that UC take steps to end its management of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.
