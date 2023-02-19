From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 20, 1923: Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall has joined the ranks of the propagandists. He is sending out broadcast under government frank a copy of the letter sent to the Economic Club of New York, giving his side of the Pueblo land bill controversy and reviewing the history of the status of the Pueblos. Mr. Fall's letter all the way through carries the implication that the opposition to the Bursum bill hasn't read any of the bills at issue and is marked by characteristic scathing sarcasm.

Feb. 20, 1948: Federal District Judge Colin Neblett of Santa Fe announced today he would retire July 1. The news threw state political circles into a frenzy of speculation and brought from Sen. Carl Hatch expression of doubt of whether he would enter the approaching primary for renomination.