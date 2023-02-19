Feb. 20, 1923: Secretary of the Interior Albert B. Fall has joined the ranks of the propagandists. He is sending out broadcast under government frank a copy of the letter sent to the Economic Club of New York, giving his side of the Pueblo land bill controversy and reviewing the history of the status of the Pueblos. Mr. Fall's letter all the way through carries the implication that the opposition to the Bursum bill hasn't read any of the bills at issue and is marked by characteristic scathing sarcasm.
Feb. 20, 1948: Federal District Judge Colin Neblett of Santa Fe announced today he would retire July 1. The news threw state political circles into a frenzy of speculation and brought from Sen. Carl Hatch expression of doubt of whether he would enter the approaching primary for renomination.
Hatch is the foremost prospect to succeed Neblett in the $15,000-a-year lifetime appointment.
Feb. 20, 1973: A Los Alamos scientist said yesterday he has applied for a license to operate a shuttle bus service between Santa Fe and the Albuquerque International Airport.
Al Dumrose said the service, to be known as Shuttlejack, Inc., plans to pick up passengers at four points in Santa Fe and make six round trips daily to the Albuquerque airport.
Feb. 20, 1998: One legislative session ended Thursday, but a budget snafu and spending disagreements may bring lawmakers back to Santa Fe soon.
Thursday morning, the House and Senate finally agreed on the details of a state government budget for the next fiscal year. Lawmakers also passed a 12-cent per pack increase in New Mexico's cigarette tax.
But as time ran out on the 30-day session at noon, another bill to appropriate a total of $18 million for the Corrections Department and other agencies, cash assistance for disabled adults, and state government computer upgrades died when the Senate didn't act on the bill. ... And with the demise of that bill, Gov. Gary Johnson said he will probably call the Legislature back into special session.