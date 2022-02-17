From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 20, 1922: The program for the fifty-eighth anniversary dinner of the order of Knights of Pythias, which would be held at the Woman's Board of Trade Library at 7 o'clock Tuesday evening, February 21, includes brief talks befitting the event, by Colonel Prichard Judge Parker and B.F. Pankey, a reading by F.D. Abbott, and vocal solo by E.N. Stever.
Feb. 20, 1947: The board of regents of the New Mexico School of Mines issued a statement today defending its program and asserting that "we expect to continue further those policies which will assure our graduates a better chance for satisfactory and profitable employments."
Feb. 20, 1972: The second session of the 30th New Mexico Legislature which adjourned one day later Friday, undoubtedly had to be one of the most controversial short sessions in recent years.
Several pieces of legislation brought heated and sometimes bitter debate among lawmakers, and one senator tendered his resignation in the final hours of the session, saying "I am tired of playing these games. It's someone else's turn."
Feb. 20, 1997: A House committee adopted sweeping changes to Gov. Gary Johnson's gambling bill on Wednesday, the first of many revisions likely before the end of the week.
Meanwhile, Senate President Pro Tem Manny Aragon, D-Albuquerque, said that he plans to move a separate gambling measure through the Senate "within the next week or two."
