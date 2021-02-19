From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 20, 1921: A house party consisting of about 25 prominent business men of Chicago, Kansas City Denver and Minneapolis, with their wives, will arrive at the Bishop's Ledge tomorrow, Monday, for a state of two weeks. They will arrive in Santa Fe, on Monday is a special car attached to the Santa Fe California Limited.
Feb. 20, 1946: Mrs. Dora E. Piatt, 376 Garcia Street, has taken down her service flag with eight blue stars, the last of her "one-family army" having come home. He was Sergeant Dean, the only one of the eight to set foot on the Japanese homeland, having spent six months with the occupation forces in Yokohama and Korea.
Since Pearl Harbor the family had been spread all over the world, in all inhabited countries, and held eight different ranks.
Feb. 20, 1996: Plan on plenty of huffing and puffing tomorrow evening, when the City Council makes another effort on behalf of affordable housing.
The land-development lobby will be out in force, accompanied by attorneys well known to Santa Fe leaders — also some out-of-town gunslingers who have shot holes in other communities' attempts to hold homebuilders responsible for such projects as economically mixed neighborhoods.
