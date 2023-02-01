Feb. 2, 1923: East Las Vegas, N.M., Feb. 2 — Belief is expressed by post office officials who are conducting a thorough investigation that three valuable registered letters, one containing $2,800 in currency consigned to a local bank have been mis-sent and not stolen. The postal authorities today expressed the opinion that the letters which have been traced on the records to the Las Vegas post office were placed by mistake in the wrong mail pouch. Despite this assumption a strong investigation, it is said, will be made to ascertain if a theft of the mail was made.
Feb. 2, 1948: Our coyote reporter brings in the news that Theron Cupp of Crownpoint made $310 trapping in the Canyon Largo area of Rio Arriba county between Dec. 11 and Jan. 4. Everet Muncy of Eunice did better. He got $400 worth of the $5-bounty scalps in Lea and Eddy counties between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10. We don’t see why more people don’t hunt coyotes, it’s an ideal life. No bosses, no fancy dressing, no time clocks, no nuthin; but huntin’.
Feb. 2, 1973: The New Mexico House Education Committee approved today a proposed constitutional amendment to crate an 11-member appointed state Board of Education to replace the present elected board.
Feb. 2, 1998: Orange barrels, detours and traffic congestion may require a carload of patience from motorists on Santa Fe’s south side in coming months.
The state Highway and Transportation Department is gearing up for several major construction projects within or near the city that may cause pothole-size headaches for both drivers and business owners.