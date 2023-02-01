From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 2, 1923: East Las Vegas, N.M., Feb. 2 — Belief is expressed by post office officials who are conducting a thorough investigation that three valuable registered letters, one containing $2,800 in currency consigned to a local bank have been mis-sent and not stolen. The postal authorities today expressed the opinion that the letters which have been traced on the records to the Las Vegas post office were placed by mistake in the wrong mail pouch. Despite this assumption a strong investigation, it is said, will be made to ascertain if a theft of the mail was made.

Feb. 2, 1948: Our coyote reporter brings in the news that Theron Cupp of Crownpoint made $310 trapping in the Canyon Largo area of Rio Arriba county between Dec. 11 and Jan. 4. Everet Muncy of Eunice did better. He got $400 worth of the $5-bounty scalps in Lea and Eddy counties between Dec. 20 and Jan. 10. We don’t see why more people don’t hunt coyotes, it’s an ideal life. No bosses, no fancy dressing, no time clocks, no nuthin; but huntin’.

