From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 2, 1922: Probably, After All, the Small Taxpayer is the Best Judge of Whether He’s Broke or Not.
Feb. 2, 1972: A total of 30 candidates will be running for six positions in Santa Fe City government during the municipal election March 7.
A surprising field of seven candidates filed for mayor while only one person, John Paul Gallegos, will challenge incumbent Municipal Judge R.E. “Cuate” Chavez.
Feb. 2, 1997: A nationally recognized architect visiting Santa Fe this weekend says unrestrained development on Santa Fe’s southern flank threatens to ruin the city’s cherished historic character.
Charles M. Davis said Santa Fe can either take steps now to preserve its character or proceed to drown in the bland soup of urban sprawl that already is choking many other Southwestern cities.
