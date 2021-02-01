From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 2, 1921: The house’s waste basket received seven resolutions carrying budding constitutional amendments yesterday afternoon when the constitutional amendments committee, headed by Representative Malaquias Baca, Union county, recommended they not be passed. Adoption by the house of the unfavorable reports killed the proposed amendments.
Feb. 2, 1946: City police said today a 15-year-old boy had admitted twice breaking into Walter Kagel’s home on Rosario Hill. He said he got a cigarette lighter and a scarf the first time, Jan. 17; but took nothing on his second try, Friday afternoon.
The lad also admitted taking milk from the Rev. Kenneth Keelers doorstep, the police reported.
Feb. 2, 1971: The City and County of Santa Fe, after two years of indecision and bickering, have reached agreement on the structure of a joint planning commission.
Feb. 2, 1996: Highway speed limits in New Mexico could have been increased as soon as President Bill Clinton signed legislation abolishing national speed limits in November, a surprised legislative committee was told Wednesday.
“I’m confused now,” said Rep. David G. Christensen, R-Farmington, said after a Highway and Transportation Department lawyer told lawmakers that no legislative action is required to raise speed limits.
Previously, Highway Department officials had said legislation would be needed to give motorists higher speed limits.
