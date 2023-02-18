Feb. 19, 1923: Sheriff Tom Delgado and Deputy Sheriff Alfred Delgado went to Nambe this morning with orders from someone to put up gates on the roads the Indians recently began to fence. No order of the county commissioners requiring the sheriffs to erect gates was filed in the county clerk’s office, it was stated there this forenoon.
Feb. 19, 1948: A group of people prominent in organized labor and the Democratic party from eight New Mexican counties last night launched a movement for Earl McDonald of Santa Fe, secretary of the New Mexico Federation of Labor, for Democratic nomination for governor.
The group met in Carpenters’ hall here in what a spokesman said was the start of a movement that would be carried to all parts of the state.
Feb. 19, 1973: The Santa Fe City Jail was the scene of prisoner-ignited fires and disturbances, beginning early Saturday night and ending late last night.
According to Assistant Police Chief Fernando Mier, prisoners began the disturbance shortly after 6 p.. Saturday when they bean throwing food trays on the floor.
Police had to contend with six prisoners, Mier said, who set fire to shower curtains and mattress covers following the food throwing incident.
Feb. 19, 1998: With less than two weeks to go before the March 3 mayoral election, former Santa Fe Mayor Sam Pick continues to lead the pack of six candidates, according to the latest scientific polling.
However, the poll commissioned by the Santa Feans for Responsible Growth also shows Councilor Larry Delgado within 6 points of Pick while nearly one-quarter of likely voters remain undecided.