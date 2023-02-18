From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 19, 1923: Sheriff Tom Delgado and Deputy Sheriff Alfred Delgado went to Nambe this morning with orders from someone to put up gates on the roads the Indians recently began to fence. No order of the county commissioners requiring the sheriffs to erect gates was filed in the county clerk’s office, it was stated there this forenoon.

Feb. 19, 1948: A group of people prominent in organized labor and the Democratic party from eight New Mexican counties last night launched a movement for Earl McDonald of Santa Fe, secretary of the New Mexico Federation of Labor, for Democratic nomination for governor.