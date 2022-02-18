From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 19, 1947: We think we’ve found the ultimate in men with a passion for anonymity.
Last week we tingled with excitement in reading of two hardy young Santa Fe rivermen and gallant explorers who defied the tumbling Rio Grande for 14 miles between Otowi and Cochiti, sometimes floating on and sometimes lugging a rubber raft in waters that were “reported” to have taken the lives of the daredevils. ... Ten hours after the takeoff the lads came through, their oars frazzled, with an account of wild life encountered.
Feb. 19, 1997: Although it is too early to conclude that the drought is over, last year’s enforced water conservation in and around Santa Fe may have forever changed the way some people view the resources.
“We’re still minimizing the amount of water we use,” Manue Medina of Santa Fe said of his family of four.
