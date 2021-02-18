From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 19, 1921: The state is saved the painful necessity of borrowing its own money and paying 7 per cent interest to the banks for the rare privilege in a bill introduced in the house by Representative J.V. Gallegos, Guadalupe county.
Feb. 19, 1946: Mayor Manuel Lujan announced today that the meeting of the City Council to consider adoption of a new franchise for the Southern Union Gas Co. had been postponed from Wednesday night to Thursday night, at the City Hall.
The action was taken to permit a larger attendance, Lujan said.
Feb. 19, 1971: A committee of the New Mexico House late Thursday voted 7-4 to kill a restrictive abortion bill, apparently doing away with the emotional issue as the 1971 Legislature completed the first half of the 60-day session.
Feb. 19, 1996: Many in Santa Fe’s building community want the City Council to vote down an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Debbie Jaramillo that would require developers to set aside housing units for low-income people or make cash contributions to a special fund.
A volunteer coalition that included developers and lawyers has given the city a 12-page critique of the ordinance, which city staffers call the “Housing Opportunity Program.”
