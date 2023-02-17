Feb. 18, 1948: Seven inmates made an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the New Mexico penitentiary early yesterday. Prison Warden Howell Gage disclosed the escape attempt today. He said the break was stopped short “without trouble,” however he declined to make public names of those involved. The inmates were armed only with an iron pipe and a padlock wrapped in a sheet.
Feb. 18, 1973: A new attitude toward use of New Mexico’s money surplus is gaining strength in the legislature.
Some powerful legislative leaders said late in the week they believe first priority should be given to saving a substantial portion of the surplus, rather than spending it on capital improvement projects or expanded programs.
... The estimated general fund surplus by July 1 is $43 million, including more than $13 million in federal revenue sharing money.
Feb. 18, 1998: With two days to go before the end of the 1998 legislative session, lawmakers — as usual — are in a last-minute rush to pass dozens of bills before their noon Thursday adjournment.
Only a few pieces of legislation — including a major increase in pay and personnel for the state police — actually have been passed and signed into law by Gov. Gary Johnson.
That’s not unusual. Every year, most bills passed by the New Mexico Legislature go through in the final two or three days.