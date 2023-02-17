From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 18, 1948: Seven inmates made an unsuccessful attempt to escape from the New Mexico penitentiary early yesterday. Prison Warden Howell Gage disclosed the escape attempt today. He said the break was stopped short “without trouble,” however he declined to make public names of those involved. The inmates were armed only with an iron pipe and a padlock wrapped in a sheet.

Feb. 18, 1973: A new attitude toward use of New Mexico’s money surplus is gaining strength in the legislature.