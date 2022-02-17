From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 18, 1922: We Suggest That the New State Treasurer Understand He Is Expected to Live in the Same Town With His Job.
Feb. 18, 1947: The house today received a bill to outlaw the sale of rock asphalt for "constructing, improving or maintaining any public highway or street in the state of New Mexico."
Feb. 18, 1972: The 30th session of the New Mexico Legislature adjourned 10 minutes after noon today after both houses adopted a compromise amendment to the drug abuse bill.
As amended, the Controlled Substances Act sets a maximum penalty of 15 days in jail and a $100 fine for the first offense on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Advocates of a more liberalized bill wanted the jail term eliminated and the maximum fine reduced to $50.
Feb. 18, 1997: After more than two hours of wideranging debate, the Senate passed a measure mandating the teaching of evolution in the state's public schools.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Pauline Eisenstadt, D-Corrales, will require the state school board to adopt curriculum standards for life, earth and space sciences that conform to those of the National Academy of Science. Those standards include evolution.
