From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 18, 1921: Go to the Historical Gathering at the Museum Tonight — Educate Yourself about New Mexico.
Feb. 18, 1946: Chief Justice Thomas J. Mabry of the State Supreme Court said today he has "nothing further to say" on plans to seek the Democratic nomination for governor in the coming primary election.
Feb. 18, 1971: Deficiencies in a number of state agencies are causing Gov. Bruce King some real worries and if the state develops a financial crises he said he would call a special session of the legislature to solve it.
King made the comments at his second general general news conference Wednesday since taking office.
Feb. 18, 1996: Early signs of spring could signal a severe and extended fire season in the Santa Fe National Forest, firefighters say.
A lack of snowfall and abnormally warm conditions throughout the Southwest have dried out heavy ground fuels, leaving many forest areas ripe for wildfire, John Romero, fire management, zone coordinator in Santa Fe, said this week.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.