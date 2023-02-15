Feb. 17, 1923: The San Francisco Chronicle turns its whole editorial page over to John Collier, research agent for the Federation of Women' Clubs, who tells the story of the Bursum bill and the plight of the Indians, illustrated with a five-column carton adaptation of Frazer's famous statue, "The End of the Trail," depicting the Indian head bowed, clinging to his drooping pony on a loft cliff looking down about the capitol at Washington.
Feb. 17, 1948: It strikes us as odd that the writers and artists of Santa Fe, who have done more than any other group to attract tourists to the Ancient City, now should be the principal complainers because the tourists come in droves.
Goodness knows, it hasn't been any high pressure salesmanship on the part of the Chamber of Commerce that has drawn tourists here. The chamber in the past has been overwhelmed and baffled by the whole business.
What brings people to Santa Fe is the fact that it is mentioned favorably in a fair number of books, magazine stories and articles, and is depicted in paintings and photographs spread all over the world. That and the adroit publicity work of the Santa Fe railroad.
Feb. 17, 1998: Drunken driving opponents claimed a victory Monday in the Senate, but their win could be an empty one.
By a vote of 25 to 14, the Senate passed a bill banning all drive-up windows. But Gov. Gary Johnson said Monday — again — that he won't sign such a bill.
The senators rejected two amendments that would have closed the windows after local elections — the only form of the bill Johnson says he will accept.