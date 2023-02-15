From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 17, 1923: The San Francisco Chronicle turns its whole editorial page over to John Collier, research agent for the Federation of Women' Clubs, who tells the story of the Bursum bill and the plight of the Indians, illustrated with a five-column carton adaptation of Frazer's famous statue, "The End of the Trail," depicting the Indian head bowed, clinging to his drooping pony on a loft cliff looking down about the capitol at Washington.

Feb. 17, 1948: It strikes us as odd that the writers and artists of Santa Fe, who have done more than any other group to attract tourists to the Ancient City, now should be the principal complainers because the tourists come in droves.