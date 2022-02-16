From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 17, 1922: Fall To Quit, Dopestar Says;
Out Of Tune With Policies
Feels He has Been Shelved
Feb. 17, 1947: Funeral services for George W. Armijo, state corporation commissioner and for decades one of the most vigorous figures in New Mexico political life, will be held Wednesday with Mass at 9 a.m. at St. Francis cathedral.
Feb. 17, 1972: The Capital Airport Improvement Act, to borrow the words of one of its sponsors, made a crash landing Wednesday in House and Appropriations and Finance Committee.
The committee, by a 10-6, vote gave the bill a “do-not” pass recommendation after a short hearing in which the bill’s sponsors and aviation officials told committee members that Santa Fe would, in all probability, lose commercial air service without improvements.
Feb. 17, 1997: A growing demand has made water rights in Northern New Mexico a lucrative commodity, says one expert, leaving owners with a dilemma:
Maintain tradition or survive financially.
