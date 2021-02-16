From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 17, 1921: Sometimes We Think the New Mexico Legislature a Model of Propriety Compared to Congress.
Feb. 17, 1971: The New Mexico Senate killed the Branch Banking bill today, adopting an adverse report by the Senate Corporation Committee 23-17.
Chairman Edmundo Delgado of the senate Corporation Committee was arming today for a battle to override his committee’s 6-3 vote to kill his statewide branch banking bill.
Feb. 17, 1996: The results are finally in, and they’re not pretty for the real estate industry: Sales of Santa Fe area homes and land dropped sharply in 1995, plunging what has long been a hot real estate market into the deep freeze.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.