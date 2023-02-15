Feb. 16, 1923: The outline of the substitute Pueblo Indian land bill as published in this paper today indicates that it is a measure which can be accepted by the Indians and their friends and non-Indian settlers alike. In view of the provisions of the original Bursum bill, it can be regarded as nothing short of a sweeping victory for the opponents of that bill.
Feb. 16, 1948: George Alford Lord, a 1937 murder accomplice who was granted a conditional release from the state penitentiary Jan. 23, has chosen to accept 59 1/2 years more in the state prison rather than face a murder charge in Michigan. Penitentiary Warden Howell Gage said today that he had revoked Lord's conditional release and ordered him recommitted under a sentence that will run until the year 2007.
Feb. 16, 1973: The office of Gov. Bruce King announced today the Economic Development Administration has approved a $200,000 public works grant to the City of Santa Fe for development of the Santa Fe Industrial Park.
King aides said they received word of the grant from the federal chairman's office of the Four Corners Regional Development Commission.
Feb. 16, 1998: House Speaker Raymond Sanchez gaveled down an attempt to bring the issue of closing drive-up liquor windows to a vote on the House floor Sunday.
The action is the second in as many days by Democratic leaders to block efforts to get the drive-up ban — in a form acceptable to Gov. Gary Johnson — out of legislative limbo.
Visibly angry, Sanchez abruptly ruled Rep. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, out of order as she stood up to make her motion to amend a liquor licensing bill under debate to include the drive-up ban.