From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 16, 1923: The outline of the substitute Pueblo Indian land bill as published in this paper today indicates that it is a measure which can be accepted by the Indians and their friends and non-Indian settlers alike. In view of the provisions of the original Bursum bill, it can be regarded as nothing short of a sweeping victory for the opponents of that bill.

Feb. 16, 1948: George Alford Lord, a 1937 murder accomplice who was granted a conditional release from the state penitentiary Jan. 23, has chosen to accept 59 1/2 years more in the state prison rather than face a murder charge in Michigan. Penitentiary Warden Howell Gage said today that he had revoked Lord's conditional release and ordered him recommitted under a sentence that will run until the year 2007.