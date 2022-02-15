From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 16, 1922: No Drinking By Students At The Normal States Sena
Sale of Boiler Only Foundation for Arrest of Janitor, He Says.
Feb. 16, 1972: Democratic National Chairman Lawrence O’Brien predicted here Tuesday night that President Nixon will become the first incumbent president since Herbert Hoover to lose his re-election bid.
Speaking at the Santa Fe County Democratic Party fund raising dinner held at La Fonda Hotel, O’Brien said, “Richard Nixon will have to answer for his sorry record on Nov. 7 when he becomes the first president since Herbert Hoover to seek reelection and fail.”
Feb. 16, 1997: Russian communists murdered Rabbi Berel Levertov’s grandfather — his namesake — in 1947 because the elderly rabbi would not renounce his Jewish faith, refrain from Jewish studies or stop performing ceremonial circumcisions.
The young Rabbi Levertov, 27, said that thoughts of his grandfather dying for the right to be a Jew have led him to dedicate his life to strengthening the Jewish faith and appealing to Jews who have been lax in practicing their religion.
