From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 15, 1922: Boaz W. Long Quits Post As Cuba Minister
Son of Democratic Leader of San Miguel County and Student of St. Michael's
... The news of Mr. Long's resignation undoubtedly will come as a great surprise to his many New Mexico friends who had predicted a brilliant career in diplomacy for this Las Vegan, and also Santa Fean, for he received part of this education at St. Michael's College in this city.
Feb. 15, 1947: The state's two largest educational institutions present their requests for $6,287,000 to the joint house-senate finance committee next week. These hearings, together with a session of the house committee on taxation, on a measure to alter municipal annexation procedure are set for Monday.
Both New Mexico university and New Mexico A&M want more money for the next two years on the grounds of increasing enrollments with heavy demands on school plants and facilities.
Feb. 15, 1972: Lawrence O'Brien, Democratic national chairman, told a joint session of the New Mexico Legislature today that, "I simply have no interest in merely dislodging an incumbent president of the opposite party from the White House if the alternative is just to be more of the same."
O'Brien said in his prepared remarks that Gov. Bruce King had asked him to be non-partisan.
