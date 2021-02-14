From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 15, 1921: House Refuses To Exempt Small Boy From The County Dog Tax
Spirited Opposition Develops to Measure of Vast Importance to Revenues of State
Feb. 15, 1946: Lt. James Bonnyman Roak, USN, has been officially listed as dead by the Navy Department. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. John C. Roak who reside near the new Municipal Airport.
He was torpedo and gunnery officer on the submarine Corvina, reported missing in the Pacific in November, 1943, the 17th U.S. submersible to be lost in the war. There were no survivors.
Feb. 15, 1971: Today, the wheels for the $5-million De Vargas project and the more than $1-million Neighborhood Development Program (NDP) can start turning again.
Urban Renewal Funds were restored for Santa Fe Friday.
Feb. 15, 1996: A Texas county has decided that it no longer wants to house inmates from New Mexico in its jail and has given the New Mexico Corrections Department 60 days to take them back.
Gov. Gary Johnson said he may try to find another Texas jail to take the inmates being booted out by Tarrant County’s Fort Worth Jail.
