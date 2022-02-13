From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 14, 1922: Charles Springer, Arthur Seligman and Salomon Spitz, receivers of the Santa Fe Buildings corporation, the La Fonda Hotel company, in a report filed with the court today show that of total hotel subscriptions of $204,650, there has been an eighty-three and two-tenths per cent collection, or $169,907.50 fully paid in by 292 subscribers. There remains unpaid a total of $34,742.50. Of this amount, $14,100 represents the delinquency of those who have paid nothing on their subscriptions. Total number of subscribers, 461.
Feb. 14, 1947: The head of the New Mexico Association on Indian Affairs today took issue with Governor Mabry on his recent suggestion to Interior Secretary Krug that Congress withdraw federal “guardianship” over New Mexico’s Indians before it urge this state to give the Indians the right to vote. “As of course you know,” wrote Mrs. Charles H. Dietrich of Santa Fe, association president, “Indians were declared to be full citizens by Congress in 1924. Federal control is no longer a guardianship over their persons,” she wrote the governor, “but a trusteeship over their property. ...”
Feb. 14, 1972: New Mexico State Police and Santa Fe City Police are attempting to identify the badly decomposed body of a male youth found Sunday near the sewage disposal plant southwest of the city.
Feb. 14, 1997: It was a strange end to a day that began with an emotional celebration of gay and lesbian relationships Thursday at the Roundhouse.
Four of the organizers of the event — in which 31 homosexual couples exchanged vows — happen to be constituents of Rep. Jerry Lee Alwin, the Albuquerque Republican sponsoring a bill that would make same-gender marriages illegal.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.