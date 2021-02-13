Feb. 14, 1921: Archbishop Albert Daeger of the Roman Catholic archdiocese of Santa Fe today telegraphed U.S. Senator A.A. jones and U.S. Senator Albert B. Fall of New Mexico, an appeal to oppose the Smith-Towner bill should an effort be made to pass it at this term of congress, rapidly drawing to a close.
… The archbishop, in discussing the bill today, said that some of the educational aims may be praiseworthy but that he objects to the method by which the bill proposes to attain them. He pointed out that there is no surer way of destroying state autonomy than to give over to the federal government the state’s responsibility in the matter of education.
Feb. 14, 1946: Mrs. Georgia Lusk, state school superintendent, said today that some schools over the state are experiencing a shortage of free textbooks and said some children attending public schools are being forced to buy books.
Shortages exist in the lower grades at Albuquerque, Carlsbad, Santa Fe and other “larger schools,” and are caused in some cities by shift in school population from small to large schools and by figuring book needs on enrollment of the previous year, she said.
Feb. 14, 1971: In spite of a network of fault zones under much of the state, New Mexico is relatively safe from the kind of monster earthquake that killed scores of Southern Californians last week.
Feb. 14, 1996: Gov. Gary Johnson harshly and angrily denounced the Legislature Tuesday, saying he is at “total impasse” with it over the state budget — although both the House and Senate have passed budget bills with spending levels very near what Johnson himself has suggested.
At a midday news conference, an agitated Johnson said that with the legislative sessions ending at noon Thursday, it would take “pure magic” for the Legislature to pass a budget that he can accept.
