From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 13, 1922: The city of Santa Fe is below par for the kind of fire protection needed to keep it in its present insurance rating classification, according to the report just issued by the Rocky Mountain Fire Underwriters’ association on fire conditions here.
Feb. 13, 1947: Operation of the new airport by a group of Santa Fe residents was a proposal discussed at length by the city council last night. Tom Broome representing the Chamber of Commerce, suggested that the old airfield be shelved or disposed of, and the new field be put in shape and a manager placed in charge.
Feb. 13, 1972: Gov. Bruce King signed the truck tax bill Saturday, observing “I think in two or three years we will see that this was the right thing.”
Beginning Jan. 1 the law will tax big trucks on a weight-distance formula which is expected to bring $4 million a year to the state road fund.
Feb. 13, 1997: If Christ preached tolerance and unconditional love, what’s wrong with two people of the same sex getting married?
Nothing, according to the Rev. Rusty Smith and several other clergy members who will be presiding at a mass marriage ceremony of gay and lesbian couples at the Roundhouse today.
