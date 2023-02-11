Feb. 12, 1923: DAWSON, N.M., Feb. 12 — (By the Associated Press) — All but a few of Dawson’s dead may be recovered by sunset tonight. With all speed possible, workers are delving into the unexplored portion of Mine No. 1, the scene of a terrific explosion Thursday afternoon, which entombed 122 men.
Feb. 12, 1948: A Raton couple will be honored today in Santa Fe’s observance of Veterans day Rededication week ceremonies.
Mr. and Mrs. Tony Marchiondo of Raton will be guests of Governor and Mrs. Mabry today and tomorrow at the executive mansion. Seven Marchiondo sons were in combat.
Governor Mabry said he has been advised Mr. and Mrs. Marchiondo represent one of the largest families in the nation from the point of having the most members in active theaters of war during World War II.
(Ed Note: The Platts of Santa Fe had eight members of the family in the service: Nina, Robert, Victor, Malcolm, Paul, Charles, Jean and Dean.)
Feb. 12, 1973: Douglas Kent Ramsey, one of the first eight civilian prisoners released today by the Viet Cong, spent his early teenage years in Santa Fe.
Ramsey, a career diplomat captured in January, 1966, lived in Santa Fe from 1946 to 1948.
Feb. 12, 1998: They are the Don Quixote and Sancho Panza of Santa Fe, though don’t ask which is which.
… With the U.S. Constitution for armor and the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo for a lance, they roam across a legal landscape as mysterious as the plains of La Mancha.
For six years, Rick and Nick Gonzales have been fighting for a prize less substantial than Don Quixote’s windmill — 3 acres of grazing land in what is known as the Mesita de Juana Lopez Land Grant south of Santa Fe. They believe the land was stolen from their family despite protections guaranteed by the famous treaty that ended the war between the United States and Mexico.