From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 12, 1923: DAWSON, N.M., Feb. 12 — (By the Associated Press) — All but a few of Dawson’s dead may be recovered by sunset tonight. With all speed possible, workers are delving into the unexplored portion of Mine No. 1, the scene of a terrific explosion Thursday afternoon, which entombed 122 men.

Feb. 12, 1948: A Raton couple will be honored today in Santa Fe’s observance of Veterans day Rededication week ceremonies.

Popular in the Community