From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 11, 1922: Col. Twitchell Quits Job As President Of the Chamber
Won't be Identified With Any "Necessary Evil"; Business Men Won't Stand Up.
Feb. 11, 1947: The house was responsive to Rep. John F. Simms Jr.'s explanation that Senate Bill 30 was aimed against shakedowns growing out of marital difficulties, passing the bill 45 to 3.
Feb. 11, 1972: The New Mexico Senate may be able to vote on its new reapportionment plan tomorrow or Monday, Senate members were told Thursday during an informal meeting on the proposal.
During the session, Senate Democrats had a chance to show their strength when they defeated a motion that an alternative plan for a 45-member Senate be submitted for consideration.
Feb. 11, 1997: Gov. Gary Johnson's bill to legalize Indian casinos is a "reasonable proposal" to resolve a serious political issue and spare the state yet more costly litigation, the governor's spokesman told legislators Monday.
