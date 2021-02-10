From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 11, 1921: The practice of bootleggers of going heavily “heeled” will be discouraged if a bill introduced in the house yesterday afternoon by Speaker Clancy gets into the session laws.
The bill “prohibits” the carrying of deadly weapons by bootleggers and others engaged in the violation of the Eighteenth amendment, but it’s not as humorous as it appears at first glance.
Feb. 11, 1946: Charges flew at a meeting of the Old Santa Fe Association yesterday afternoon at the Art Museum that a limited-access highway along the old “Chili Line” right of way on Jefferson Street, would destroy 80 or more houses, leave from 400 to 500 persons without roofs at a time of acute housing shortage and cleave the city in two.
Feb. 11, 1971: Mrs. Frances Roybal, 26, of Chupadero, has pleaded innocent to three charges in the shooting death of her Santa Fe policeman husband, Andres, on Christmas day.
Feb. 11, 1996: People passing by the big brown-and-white sign outside Santa Fe’s City Hall on Saturday afternoon had to look twice.
Covering the words CITY OF SANTA FE MUNICIPAL BUILDING was Tom Hyland’s personal protest against last week’s announcement by Mayor Debbie Jaramillo’s administration that her brother-in-law, Carlos Jaramillo, is now chief of police.
The new sign — carefully crafted to match the colors of the original — said: JARAMILLOVILLE MUNICIPAL BUILDING.
