Feb. 10, 1923: Dawson, N.M., Feb. 10 — (By the Associated Press) — Covered with a thick blanket of snow, which began falling at midnight, Dawson this morning continued to search for her dead in the town recesses of Mine No. 1, owned by the Phelps-Dodge Corporation, wrecked Thursday by an explosion. With the recovery shortly after 6 o'clock this morning of five more bodies in the shattered passage-ways, the total number of known dead has reached 41.
According to figures given out by the corporation's officials, there were 122 men in the mine when the explosion occurred. Of this number, two emerged yesterday morning, unharmed. Seventy-nine still remain in the mine.
Feb. 10, 1948: The newest exchange of courtesies between Governor Mabry and Don Rodriguez, the deposed public service commissioner, produced an interesting insight of the attitude at the state capitol about the law.
On one hand we have Rodriguez defending his record of 41 days work in nine months, in a position that legally requires "whole time."
And we have the governor's reply in which he publicly states that he h ad agreed to compromise the law.
Feb. 10, 1998: In the latest twist in one of New Mexico's longest-running legislative fights, the movement to close drive-up liquor store windows has new life.
A bill that would allow voters across the state to close the drive-up liquor windows — given up for dead after it was tabled in a House committee last week — may be resuscitated today.