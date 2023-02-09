From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 10, 1923: Dawson, N.M., Feb. 10 — (By the Associated Press) — Covered with a thick blanket of snow, which began falling at midnight, Dawson this morning continued to search for her dead in the town recesses of Mine No. 1, owned by the Phelps-Dodge Corporation, wrecked Thursday by an explosion. With the recovery shortly after 6 o'clock this morning of five more bodies in the shattered passage-ways, the total number of known dead has reached 41.

According to figures given out by the corporation's officials, there were 122 men in the mine when the explosion occurred. Of this number, two emerged yesterday morning, unharmed. Seventy-nine still remain in the mine.

