From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 10, 1922: The opposition of Governor Mechem and State Game Warden Tom Gable to the federal game refuge bill supported by sportsmen all over the country, is baseless and the measure has been entire misinterpreted, according to a letter sent out by Aldo Leopold of the State Game Protective association. It is pointed out that not a cent is to be collected aside from the price of the dollar federal license fee; that monopoly is to be prevented and the rank and file of hunters to be protected in their shooting privileges without being deprived of sport by the expansion of private reserves.
Feb. 10, 1947: WASHINGTON, Feb. 10 (UP) — Secretary of Interior J.A. Krug today endorsed a bill introduced in the New Mexico legislature to give Indians of that state the right to vote.
In a telegram to Gov. Thomas J. Mabry, Krug stated that as a matter of "simple justice people who fought and worked for victory should have the ballot." He said that he felt strongly that Indians are entitled to the same rights as other American citizens, and the vote is one of the fundamental bases of democratic society.
Feb. 10, 1972: The controversial Organizacion de Barrios' $123,000 contract violates federal guidelines and will not be approved, according to Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) regional officials.
Feb. 10, 1997: City staffers want the City Council on Wednesday to enact strict regulations on discharge of radioactive material into Santa Fe sewers.
State regulators and a company that launders contaminated clothing from federal nuclear facilities oppose the plan.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.