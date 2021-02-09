From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 10, 1921: Another highway administration bill and one that probably will be given the combined support of the senate and house highway committees, will be submitted in a few days, Senator Fred Ayers, chairman of the senate committee, and Representative P.V. Dieckman, chairman of the house committee, stated today.
Feb. 10, 1971: An expert analysis completed this week in Santa Fe indicates that if basic financial commitments are met, New Mexico will be in the hole by more than half a million dollars by June 30, 1972.
Feb. 10, 1996: Mayor Debbie Jaramillo says criticism of her administration for hiring her brother-in-law as police chief comes generally from Anglos who have no appreciation for how things have been done in Santa Fe for centuries.
She also attacked two councilors who publicly criticized the hiring, saying she regrets that she ever appointed Patti Bushee to the council and referring to Councilor Cris Moore as someone who "just got off the bus."
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.