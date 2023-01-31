Feb. 1, 1923: Representative Hesch, Santa Fe county, introduced a resolution ... over a week ago asking for an investigation of the Child Welfare Bureau. He charged that this bureau was wasteful and extravagant in the expenditure of public moneys, and that Dr. Janet Reid, the director, was not qualified for the work under the law.
Dr. Reid, this morning, replied to Mr. Hesch, and challenged him to make his charges in any of the New Mexico courts, and said she would defend herself therein, even if she had to sell her automobile to defray the legal expenses.
Feb. 1, 1973: The resignation of State Rep. John J. Mershon, D-Otero, as chairman of the powerful House Appropriations Committee has thrown the entire legislature into a state of flux.
Mershon, regarded as a conservative, but highly respected by almost all legislators, confirmed rumors which had been circulating since the session began and resigned as chairman and from the committee about 7 p.m. last night.
Feb. 1, 1998: Capital High School drama teacher Mary Myers told state legislators Saturday that she had earned a master’s degree in fine arts but had to take a second job “selling socks and underwear” at J.C. Penney last Christmas.
One day, she said, a 17-year-old student of hers stood on the other side of the checkout stand and asked her, “Mrs. Myers, if you have all this education and can’t make ends meet, why should I stay in school?”