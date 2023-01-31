From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Feb. 1, 1923: Representative Hesch, Santa Fe county, introduced a resolution ... over a week ago asking for an investigation of the Child Welfare Bureau. He charged that this bureau was wasteful and extravagant in the expenditure of public moneys, and that Dr. Janet Reid, the director, was not qualified for the work under the law.

Dr. Reid, this morning, replied to Mr. Hesch, and challenged him to make his charges in any of the New Mexico courts, and said she would defend herself therein, even if she had to sell her automobile to defray the legal expenses.

