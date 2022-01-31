From The Santa Fe New Mexican
Feb. 1, 1922: Mr. Charles Springer, in a public address in this city yesterday, made it clear that he regards “some newspapers” in this state as unregenerate liars.
Feb. 1, 1947: The dogs are even feeling the pinch these days.
When police went to the rear of 447 W. Francisco street last night to investigate a complaint made by Adolph Montoya, Patrolman Pat Moya found one hound dispossessed of his dog house.
When the dog voiced his objections with loud barking, Moya looked further to find a man had taken over the dog’s living quarters.
Feb. 1, 1972: Crime in Santa Fe increased about seven percent in 1971 compared to figures for 1970.
The annual report of Police Department operations compiled by Police Chief Felix Lujan and Capt. Raymond Abeyta lists 2,577 major crimes in the city last year. In 1970, there were 1,009 major crimes reported in Santa Fe.
Feb. 1, 1997: Municipal Judge Frances Gallegos said Friday certain city government officials have threatened to hold up money requested by the court in an attempt to manipulate her decisions on certain cases.
But Gallegos refused to name the officials or to say what kind of cases were involved.
