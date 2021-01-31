From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Feb. 1, 1921: Placing the administration of the state’s public lands in the hands of a bi-partisan commission of three members is proposed in a resolution introduced in the senate by Senator E.R. Wright, the republican floor leader, this afternoon.
Feb. 1, 1946: OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 1 (AP) — Carl Magee, whose torrid editorials of the 1920s in New Mexico made him nationally known, died last night in a hospital here where he was taken last week for treatment of a serious heart ailment. He was 73 years old.
Feb. 1, 1971: A flurry of reports of unidentified flying objects over the city early Sunday brought about a few read faces, some of them at police headquarters.
… One police officer drove out to the airport so he could point out the object to [airport] tower personnel.
The FAA people in the tower spotted the object and quickly identified it as the morning star.
Feb. 1, 1996: New Mexico’s gambling tribes, as part of efforts to get legislative support for tribal casinos, are offering to make more changes in agreements they negotiated last year with Gov. Gary Johnson.
Possible changes announced Wednesday include an end to 24-hour gambling on weekdays and a ban on cashing of welfare, Social Security or other gambling checks.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.