Dec. 9, 1922: L. Bradford Prince, former chief justice and former governor of the Territory of New Mexico, died suddenly last night in his old home at Flushing, Long Island — in the house in which he was born over 82 years ago.
The news, which came as a shock to the governor’s many friends in Santa Fe, was contained in a brief telegram sent by his sister, Mrs. Charlotte C. Henry, of Flushing, to Mrs. L. Bradford Prince, the governor’s widow, who was at the Prince residence on upper Palace avenue, this city.
Dec. 9, 1947: District Judge David W. Carmody now has under advisement the Los Alamos divorce question — whether residents of the Hill can sue in New Mexico.
After a conference with attorneys late yesterday afternoon the court said he wished to give further student to the matter. The lawyers were Assistant Attorney General Robert Ward and Howard Houk. At the court’s request they had submitted briefs as to the residential qualifications of Los Alamos.
Dec. 9, 1972: Santa Fe voters will decide today whether to adopt a city charter which would put the city into the ranks of “home-rule” municipalities in New Mexico.
While Santa Fe’s basic mayor-council system of government will remain the same if the charter’s approved, it would grant citizens the potential for a greater direct say in government