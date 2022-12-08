From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 9, 1922: L. Bradford Prince, former chief justice and former governor of the Territory of New Mexico, died suddenly last night in his old home at Flushing, Long Island — in the house in which he was born over 82 years ago.

The news, which came as a shock to the governor’s many friends in Santa Fe, was contained in a brief telegram sent by his sister, Mrs. Charlotte C. Henry, of Flushing, to Mrs. L. Bradford Prince, the governor’s widow, who was at the Prince residence on upper Palace avenue, this city.

