From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 9, 1921: In spite of a continuous publicity campaign waged for the past half dozen years, there seems to be some misapprehension about the movement for the creation of the Cliff Cities National Park.
"Organize and submit your proposition," was the rather surprising suggestion made by the governor at the Kiwanis club luncheon last Tuesday.
The National Park association of New Mexico was organized in the city of Deming in the year 1915.
Dec. 12, 1946: The biggest elm tree, possibly in all New Mexico, stands proudly in the center of a rich-looking, irrigated, rather isolated ranch out of Socorro. It is about 40 years old and has 100-foot spread.
Dec. 12, 1971: First there was rhythm, then the Pill and now Councilman Mike Scarborough proposes that Santa Feans get a chance to say "Yes" or "No" to population control.
"This may seem far out or may be unconstitutional, but I would like to see how the citizens of Santa Fe feel about limiting the population of the city," Scarborough told the City Council during its regular meeting at City Hall Wednesday night.
Dec. 9, 1996: Santa Fe's new regional landfill, a multi-million-dollar project originally scheduled to open Jan. 1, now isn't expected to open until April, city officials say.
The delay means the folks bringing trash to the existing dump northwest of the downtown won't have to start paying a new, $40-per-ton dump fee for three more months.
