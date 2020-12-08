From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 9, 1920: Alleged Seducer Made Love To Her At 25 Miles An Hour
Dec. 9, 1970: Officials at the Las Vegas Medical Center are looking for a curandero, a quasi-seer, to help patients at the institution who believe they are bewitched.
New Mexican columnist Fred Buckles reports that the chief of psychiatry at the center, Dr. Tom Lowry, is looking for applicants for the position which will pay the state minimum of $278 a month and which will provide the mental patients who believe they have had a spell cast on them with a common link.
Dec. 9, 1995: Municipal Judge Tom Fiorina should be removed from office for lax handling of administrative matters, the New Mexico Judicial Standards Commission has recommended.
However, the commission found no reason to recommend the New Mexico Supreme Court take action against Fiorina in response to allegations that he has sexually harassed court employees.
