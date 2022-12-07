Dec. 8, 1922: It would be extremely short sighted for the city of Santa Fe to content itself with the paving which has been done on her streets in the past years.
The improvement is of incalculable value to the community. The contrast between the paved and the unpaved streets during the recent wet period was certainly striking enough to convert the most confirmed kicker to the ranks of paving boosters.
Dec. 8, 1947: One safe was cracked and two others stolen in three weekend burglaries, city police reported today. The total loot was more than $4,000 in bonds, cash and checks.
Dec. 8, 1972: The Santa Fe Democratic Central Committee, with only one dissenting vote, last night passed a resolution asking New Mexico’s delegates to the Democratic National Committee meeting on Saturday not to support Texan Robert Strauss for national party chairman.
The resolution was passed following an emotional plea from committee member Robert Sena in which he charged Mexican and Spanish Americans were ill treated at the Democratic National Convention in Miami and that supporting Strauss would be supporting a policy of racism for the party.
Dec. 8, 1997: ESPAÑOLA — Jen Roper thought that if she left her job at Los Alamos National Laboratory to go to graduate school — something she’s been thinking about — she’d have to pay a price; the loss of her health insurance.
Thanks to a landmark vote in Los Angeles last month by the University of California Board of Regents, Roper should be able to graduate school secure in the knowledge that she’s still insured.
The coverage won’t come through her, of course, because she won’t be employed while she pursues her studies. Instead, it will come through the woman she has lived with for the past six years: Angelique Neuman, also a lab employee.
… the regents have decided to extend health benefits to homosexual domestic partners.