From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 8, 1922: It would be extremely short sighted for the city of Santa Fe to content itself with the paving which has been done on her streets in the past years.

The improvement is of incalculable value to the community. The contrast between the paved and the unpaved streets during the recent wet period was certainly striking enough to convert the most confirmed kicker to the ranks of paving boosters.

