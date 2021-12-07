From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 8, 1921: Public school funds are available for the second apportionment to the 31 counties for the term, State School Superintendent Conway was apprised by School Auditor Joerns today.
The previous apportionment was made at the rate of $2.50 per child and, Conway said, the second will be made on the basis of $3, making the total apportioned for the term $5.50.
Conway stated, however, had had not received school census reports from 12 of the 31 counties and, under the law, he could not make any approtionment to these until they had sent him their reports.
Dec, 8, 1971: During the alcoholic's stay at the Recovery Center at 308 Garfield Street, he will undergo a regimen including a body building diet, one of the most important aspects of his rehabilitation.
Dec. 8, 1996: To householders weary of high electricity bills, the idea of facing our biggest power company with competition is revolutionary.
The trouble with revolutions, however, is that chaos often accompanies them — and there's always a chance of the common people winding up worse off than they were before.
Thus the call for caution from state Sen. Michael Sanchez, D-Belen, head of a special committee convened by the Legislature to study deregulation.
