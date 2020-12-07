From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 8, 1920: The Spanish-American normal at El Rito is giving full return for the aid it gets at the hands of the state in the belief of Nick D. Meyer, former assistant attorney general.
Dec. 8, 1945: Increased liquor license fees as a source of city revenue may be discussed at the mass meeting Monday at 8 p.m. at Seth Hall to discuss plans for raising a $50,000 police fund, Normal Shenk, chairman of the committee in charge, announced today.
Dec. 8, 1970: In a meeting devoid of pomp and ceremony but marked with solemnity and protocol, Gov. Querino Romero of Taos pueblo today named Gov. David F. Cargo “a brother of the Taos Indians” for his efforts in restoring the Blue Lake country to “my people.”
Since Governor Romero’s visit to Cargo’s office was official, he spoke in his native tongue and his remarks were translated by his secretary, Frank Marcus.
Dec. 8, 1995: The state Supreme Court on Thursday overruled Gov. Gary Johnson again, this time saying he doesn’t have the power to impose across-the-board spending cuts to cope with a state budget crunch.
