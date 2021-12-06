From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 7, 1921: The city of Santa Fe is going to pave its streets. The city council last night outlined a program which will absolutely revolutionize traffic conditions in the capital and improve its appearance, its sanitation and its business situation a thousand per cent.
The great majority of citizens want this improvement and want it at once. So get on the bandwagon and boost.
Dec. 7, 1946: New Mexicans from over the state gathered here today to homage to New Mexico's gallant sons who fought against overwhelming odds on Bataan and Corregidor in the early days of World War II. Three thousand persons heard Gov. John H. Dempsey praise the 2,000 New Mexico men who fought on Bataan.
Dec. 7, 1971: Santa Fe City Jail inmates went on a rampage late Monday after jailers discovered an apparent escape attempt.
Dec. 7, 1996: For Patricio Serna, earning a seat on the New Mexico Supreme Court is nothing short of the American Dream.
Born in Cruzville, N.M., a town so tiny it's not on most maps, Serna, 57, recently recalled the path that brought him to the high court from truly humble beginnings.
