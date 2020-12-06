From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 7, 1920: Fall Mentioned For State And Interior Department In Harding’s Cabinet
New Mexico Senator Calls Upon President-Elect; Cabinet Posts Topic at Conferences
Dec. 7, 1945: First draft of the sub-committee’s findings on means of improved police protection, was expected to be submitted this afternoon, Norman Shenk, chairman of the general committee of 10 recently named after mass meetings, said today. The sub-committee on street lighting, in all likelihood, will report tomorrow, Shenk said, and after checking on legal aspects, the reports will be presented at the mass meeting Monday night at Seth Hall at 8.
Dec. 7, 1970: It is to be hoped that actions taken in Santa Fe and Taos last week will lead to a solution of the long-standing problem of leakage and spills of tailings from the Molycorp mine and mill near Questa into the Red River.
Dec. 7, 1995: An unpublished study used by the New Mexico livestock industry to criticize the federal government’s proposal to return the Mexican wolf to the wild is riddled with errors and distortions, according to a scientific review team.
The study may have helped shape Gov. Gary Johnson’s views on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s proposal to reintroduce 75 wolves into southern New Mexico and southeastern Arizona starting in 1997.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.