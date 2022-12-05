Dec. 6, 1922: Durango, Colo., Dec. 6 — Charles Griffith, a surprise witness, testifying for the state today, declared he saw Rod S. Day, editor of the Durango Democrat, fire two revolver shots at William L. Wood, city editor of the Durango World, and saw Wood stagger and fall to the sidewalk.
Day is on trial here charged with the murder of Wood.
Dec. 6, 1947: The National Congress of American Indians, meeting at St. Francis auditorium this morning, voted unanimously to demand a reorganization of the U.S. Indian affairs office and named a special committee to submit on, or by Feb. 1, 1948, such a program to the NCAI executive council for adoption and submission to Congress.
Dec. 6, 1972: The high price of liquor licenses in New Mexico was illustrated in two recent transactions involving new luxury motels in Santa Fe.
Records of the State Alcoholic Beverage Control Department showed the cost of a license for Santa Fe’s new Royal Inn was $50,000 and the cost of a license for the Hilton Inn, now under construction, was $45,000.
Dec. 6, 1997: Albuquerque resident Al Perez has visited Heron Lake every fall for years to snag salmon that have spawned and are about to die.
The bright red fish are delicious and relatively easy to catch, and for Perez, an avid fisher and hunter, they’re a special treat.
But after seeing on angler pull a knife on another last year and watching his son and an elderly man get harassed this year, Perez is not sure he’ll be returning.