From The Santa Fe New Mexican:

Dec. 6, 1922: Durango, Colo., Dec. 6 — Charles Griffith, a surprise witness, testifying for the state today, declared he saw Rod S. Day, editor of the Durango Democrat, fire two revolver shots at William L. Wood, city editor of the Durango World, and saw Wood stagger and fall to the sidewalk.

Day is on trial here charged with the murder of Wood.

