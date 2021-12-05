From The Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 6, 1921: The way to pave is to pave. Are you standing in the way of a Bigger and Better Santa Fe?
Dec. 6, 1946: The post office yesterday sent out 500 sacks of parcels and 700 packages too big for sacks, Postmaster A.F. Martinez said today. Most of the mailing was believed to be by persons who sought to beat the embargo restricting the size and weight of parcels.
The deadline was on today, and crowds in the post office lobbies dwindled to normal size.
Dec. 6, 1971: Officials of Holy Faith Episcopal Church in downtown Santa Fe decided last week to continue their regular quota of contributions to the church under protest.
The protest of the church involves a $5,000 grant to the Black Berets organization. At the urging of the Rt. Rev. C.J. Kinsolving III, bishop of New Mexico and West Texas, contributions will not be withheld.
Bishop Kinsolving pointed out that the diocese’s share of the Beret grant is $27.12; Holy Faiths’ share, he said, is $1.54.
Dec. 6, 1996: Indian tribes that want the state to legalize casino gambling handed out thousands of dollars in contributions to legislative and judicial candidates and political parties just before and since the November general election.
Tribes and their businesses have given at least $120,000 in political contributions, nearly all of it since Oct. 30, according to campaign finance reports filed Thursday with the secretary of state’s office.
