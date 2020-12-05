From the Santa Fe New Mexican:
Dec. 6, 1920: Postponing the convention of the legislature until March, if not later, is the outstanding recommendation of the special revenue commission’s discussion of the budget system, so as to enable the incoming governor to study the budgets, submitted by the departmental and institutional heads, carefully and painstakingly before making his recommendations to the legislature. Now he has but little time for that and for that reason the change is declared advisable.
Dec. 6, 1945: At a mass meeting next Monday night at Seth Hall, Santa Fe will launch its drive for $50,000 to finance an expanded police force and to buy additional equipment such as cars and two-way radio.
Dec. 6, 1970: The president of Great Western Cities, Inc., William M. White, said today his company, which is building Cochiti Lake as a resort town 38 miles from Santa Fe, remains committed to creating a model community.
White responded to a suit filed in U.S. District Court Friday by New Mexico Atty. Gen. James A. Maloney that charged the Department of the Interior with violation of state law in setting up the town of Cochiti Lake independently of state jurisdiction.
Dec. 6, 1995: The New Mexico Lottery Authority has approved a plan to hire more than 60 people ranging from accountants and computer technicians to sales representatives before the first lottery tickets go on sale in April.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.